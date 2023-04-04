Very warm Wednesday ends with showers and storms

Seasonable temperatures will prevail once showers pass.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Southerly flow ahead of an approaching cold front will bring temperatures in West Virginia to the mid and upper 80s, potentially breaking records for some. Very late Wednesday night is when that cold front starts to push showers and storms into our area-- the good news is, since this will be past sunset, storms will be much weaker by the time they reach us. We still could have isolated strong wind gusts, as well as some heavy downpours heading into early Thursday morning. From there, the cold front travels east, and showers dissipate. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details, including your Easter weekend forecast.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near church in Taylor County
Body found near church in Taylor County
Kristy Vankirk
Weston woman crashes, rams police cruiser during 80+ mph chase, police say
Body found near church in Taylor County
Police ID woman found dead in Taylor County, find her car
Steven Lively
Man charged with strangling 12-year-old child in Marion County
Phoenix Huffman
Clarksburg man charged with kicking, punching several people

Latest News

Expected highs for today, April 4, 2023.
Summer-like Tuesday, storms tomorrow night
highs tomorrow
Temperatures soar far above average through midweek before rain showers Thursday morning
Expected highs for today, April 3, 2023.
Warm temperatures this 1st week of April!
Warm Weather this Week
Warming Trend to Start the Week