Very warm Wednesday ends with showers and storms

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Southerly flow ahead of an approaching cold front will bring temperatures in West Virginia to the mid and upper 80s, potentially breaking records for some. Very late Wednesday night is when that cold front starts to push showers and storms into our area-- the good news is, since this will be past sunset, storms will be much weaker by the time they reach us. We still could have isolated strong wind gusts, as well as some heavy downpours heading into early Thursday morning. From there, the cold front travels east, and showers dissipate. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details, including your Easter weekend forecast.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.