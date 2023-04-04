Wanita M. Woodson, age 87, of Bridgeport passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023. She was born May 15, 1935 in Rinehart, a daughter of the late Charles E. Sprout and Arlie Hammon Sprout. She married David L. Woodson on June 15, 1957. He preceded her in death on December 2, 2007. Wanita is survived by three sons, Timothy Woodson and his wife Christine of Augusta, Claude E. Woodson and his wife Debbie of Anderson, SC and Charles E. Woodson of Bridgeport; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother James W. Sprout and his wife Ellen of Gilbert, AZ and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Wanita was preceded in death by her daughter, Shari Lynne Nease and a half-sister, Ellen Hickman Woodell. She graduated from R-W High School in 1954. She was a member of the Anmoore Homemaker Club, the CB Club and the Christian Women’s Club. She was also a member of the Liberty Church of God for over 65 years and taught Sunday School for over 40 years. Condolences may be left for the Woodson family at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Family and friends will be received at burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Ave., Bridgeport from 2-4 & 6-8 pm Thursday. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday April 7, 2023 at the funeral home with Pastor Cecil Welch presiding. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Anmoore.

