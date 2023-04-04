WVJC added to Promise Scholarship Program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WVVA/WDTV) - The West Virginia Legislature has recognized West Virginia Junior College’s contributions to state workforce development by adding it to the list of eligible institutions for the Promise Scholarship.

This means WVJC students will be able to apply for the scholarship beginning this year.

“We are thrilled that the West Virginia Legislature has recognized WVJC’s contributions to workforce development in our state,” said WVJC CEO Chad Callen. “The Promise Scholarship will make it possible for even more students to pursue a rewarding career in West Virginia.”

The Promise Scholarship was formed in 2001 and provides up to $5,200 per year to students who graduate from a West Virginia high school and meet other eligibility requirements.

WVJC offers both residential and online programs across the state. It is most recently known for its innovation in nursing education.

