WVJC added to Promise Scholarship Program

West Virginia Junior College
West Virginia Junior College(West Virginia Junior College)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WVVA/WDTV) - The West Virginia Legislature has recognized West Virginia Junior College’s contributions to state workforce development by adding it to the list of eligible institutions for the Promise Scholarship.

This means WVJC students will be able to apply for the scholarship beginning this year.

“We are thrilled that the West Virginia Legislature has recognized WVJC’s contributions to workforce development in our state,” said WVJC CEO Chad Callen. “The Promise Scholarship will make it possible for even more students to pursue a rewarding career in West Virginia.”

The Promise Scholarship was formed in 2001 and provides up to $5,200 per year to students who graduate from a West Virginia high school and meet other eligibility requirements.

WVJC offers both residential and online programs across the state. It is most recently known for its innovation in nursing education.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near church in Taylor County
Body found near church in Taylor County
Kristy Vankirk
Weston woman crashes, rams police cruiser during 80+ mph chase, police say
Steven Lively
Man charged with strangling 12-year-old child in Marion County
Fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home on Winifred way in Bridgeport.
One person dies in Bridgeport house fire
Phoenix Huffman
Clarksburg man charged with kicking, punching several people

Latest News

Menards sign at Charles Pointe Crossing in Bridgeport
Building permits filed, work set to begin on Bridgeport Menards
Building permits filed, work set to begin on Bridgeport Menards
The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
West Virginia resort workers awarded back pay, damages
TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security...
Randolph County man cited for trying to bring loaded gun onto flight