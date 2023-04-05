Billy Leon Setler, 74, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at home. He had been in his usual health and death was unexpected. Billy was born Monday, April 4, 1949, in Fairmont, a son of the late Ruby Walter Setler. On May 24, 1968, he married the former Peggy Ann Hyson who preceded him in death February 14, 2019. Also left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Sherri Stahl and husband, Steven and Christy Setler and Pat Elza, two granddaughters, Courtney Haymond and Kali Elza, all of Elkins, one great-granddaughter, Oaklynn Stahl, siblings, Kelly Davis, Danny, Walter, Roger, and John Setler, three nephews, Gregory and Timothy Wymer and David Hyson whom he considered the son he never had, and one sister in law, Gloria Maiden. Preceding Billy in death besides his parents and wife were six siblings, Larry, Ronald, Perry, Betty, Shirley, and Ruth, grandparents, Iva and Roy Hardy. Billy attended the schools of Tucker County. He LOVED to go hunting and fishing. However, his main priority was spending time with family and friends. Billy’s request for cremation will be honored and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Billy Leon Setler. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com

