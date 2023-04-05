Bridgeport Planning Commission approves multi-million dollar subdivision

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A development several years in the works was approved on Monday by the Bridgeport Planning Commission.

The Planning Commission unanimously approved the subdivision of a property at the Cherry Grove Estates located between Route 58 and Platinum Drive near the Rosewood subdivision.

The subdivision will allow for new townhomes to be built in addition to more parking.

“We basically converted one estate lot into four townhouse lots,” said developer Claude Ryan, who is heading up the project. “In the Phase 2(-A) portion of the project we’re going to have four townhouse lots and four estate lots.”

Ryan said planning for the project goes all the way back to 2015. He said the actual work is more likely to have started in the 2019 range.

“We will have 28 single-family homes with 12 already built,” said Ryan, who said there are reservation agreements for the building of several other homes.

Ryan said once the project is totally built out, the development cost will exceed $20 million. He said this includes homes and infrastructure work.

The engineer for the project is Ascent Consulting & Engineering. The contractor for the project is Stella Construction.

Lots are still available as are townhouse units. Real estate inquiries can be made by contacting Briana Ryan at Compass Realty Group in Bridgeport at 304-848-6195.

