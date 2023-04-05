Bruce Lynn Bennett, II, 45, of Lost Creek passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 following an extended illness. He was born in Clarksburg on July 9, 1977, a son of the late Bruce Lynn Bennett, I and Kathy Darlene Windon Bennett who survives in Lost Creek. In addition to his mother, He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sigley Bennett, whom he married on March 11, 2017; two daughters, Jennifer Mayle and her fiancé Ryan of Lost Creek and Brianna Mayle and her companion Josh of Gassaway; an extended grandson Lincoln; one brother, James Bennett of Lost Creek, one sister, Gretchen Fragmin and her husband Gary of Lost Creek; one nephew, Dylan Blake and one niece, Taylor Lynn Bennett. He is also survived by his grandfather, James Windon and several aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dora and Bernard “Radio” Bennett; his maternal grandmother, Joanna Windon; and three uncles, Dallas, Barry and Billy. Bruce was a 1995 graduate of South Harrison High School. He also graduated from United Technical Center as a Journeyman Electrician and went on to become a Master Electrician and worked for Novelis. He was a former member of IBEW 596 Electricians Union, a member and Past Master of Jackson Lodge #35 A.F. & A.M. Good Hope, and a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Fairmont. Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing and kayaking and loved to ride Harley Davidson Motorcycles. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1:30 pm with Pastor Robert E. Shaw officiating. Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in West Milford. Jackson Lodge #35 A.F. & A.M. will meet at the funeral home for the purpose of attending and conducting Masonic Graveside Rites. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

