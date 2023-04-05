Cecil Claire Propst Jenkins, 99, of Bridgeport, departed this life on Tuesday morning, April 4, 2023. A daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson and Virginia Estella Fulkineer Propst, she was born June 21, 1923 on Brushy Fork, Harrison County. Her husband, Bryan Jenkins, of 39 years preceded her in death on November 4, 1980. On April 28, 1996, Dale Crim came into her life, and he preceded her in death on June 26 2014. Surviving is her son Clinton W. Jenkins of Bridgeport; her friend Natalie Curry; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Catherine Marie Jenkins. She was the last surviving of her immediate family, having been precede in death by eight brothers, Orville, Roger, Winfred, Earl, Clarence, Kermit, Howard and Carl; and eight sisters, Edith, Kittie, Pearl, BoPeep, Margaret, Marie, Eugenia and Bonnie. In May 1941 she graduated from Bridgeport High School. On December 31, 1987, she retired from the US Postal Service with 25 years of service. She was the first female promoted to a supervisory position at the Clarksburg Post Office. On January 18, 1975 she attained the position as Supervisor, Employment & Services, responsible for all personnel actions in 330 post offices with a complement of 1,800 employees. Of the many outstanding awards she received from the Postmaster General on down through the ranks, the most significant to her was being selected as the Federal Woman of the Year Award and being nominated for the West Virginia Citizen of the Year. One of the 15 handicapped employees she hired received the Eastern Region Handicapped Employee of the Year Award. Membership is held in the Clarksburg Baptist Church; National Association of Postal Supervisors; Harrison County Senior Citizens; Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post 573 and Women of the Moose, AARP, National Association of Retired Federal Employees, AAA, and Clarksburg Area Postal Employees Credit Union. Online condolences may be sent to the Jenkins family at burnsidefuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank Bridgeport Healthcare Center (Stonerise) for the wonderful and loving care they have given to Cecil over the last two years. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Ave., Bridgeport from 3-8 p.m. on Friday. The funeral will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. Thomas P. Horne presiding. Interment will follow in the Jenkins family plot at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Philippi. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

