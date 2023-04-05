Clarksburg police searching for suspect after assault, robbery at store

Clarksburg Police Department
Clarksburg Police Department(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is searching for the suspect of a Wednesday morning assault on Emily Drive.

According to Chief Mark Kiddy, authorities received a call of a robbery incident at Verizon on Emily Drive around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities say a Black male wearing a blue hoodie entered the store, grabbed several items, and when he was approached by an employee, he physically assaulted the employee and fled the area.

The suspect left the scene in a dark gray SUV with a light-skinned woman wearing a medical mask driving the car, authorities said.

Chief Kiddy says the car traveled North on Emily Drive and turned onto Route 50 westbound.

The employee who was physically assaulted did not require any medical assistance, Chief Kiddy said.

The incident remains under investigation, and detectives are processing the scene and reviewing security cameras in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department Tip Line at 304-624-1625.

