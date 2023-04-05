Community remembers Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County community is mourning the loss of a longtime sheriff.

Sheriff Virgil Miller passed away on Monday at the age of 69 and leaves behind a wife, three sons, two stepdaughters and nine grandchildren.

He has left his mark on West Virginia and the people he served.

In his 40-plus years of public service, Miller served as Sheriff of Upshur County for five terms, making him the longest-serving West Virginia sheriff.

Mike Coffman served under Miller as his Chief Deputy for many years and said Miller’s impact extends well beyond Upshur County.

“I mean you couldn’t go anywhere, Charleston or Morgantown or anywhere, where somebody didn’t know Virgil Miller. He was a big man, 6′6″. You knew when Virgil Miller was in the room, but he was just full of life, just a great guy, and I cant say that enough,” Coffman said.

Coffman said Sheriff Miller was the most stand-up guy he’s been around and a great mentor to himself and many others, including Buckhannon Police Chief Matt Gregory, who became Chief after Miller left the department to serve as Sheriff.

“I really look up to Virgil as a mentor in a lot of ways, not just as a police officer, but as an administrator. A lot of the daily activities that I do as Chief and as a Police Administrator, I’ll remember Virgil in all of things he taught me,” Gregory said.

Gregory went on to tell a story about a very important lesson in gun safety Miller taught him.

While serving as police chief, a pellet gun was confiscated from a child. The air-powered gun was being held in City Hall, and Miller accidentially discharged it into an airduct.

“What’s funny is that was 20 plus years ago. That hole is still there, and it’s still going to be there for many years, so we talked at City Hall the other day about writing Virgil’s name beside it as a memento in city hall that he left us,” Gregory said.

Miller’s wake is being held at West Virginia Wesleyan College Chapel on Friday, and the funeral is on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.