Crews plan lane closure on Rt. 250 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways is planning a lane closure on Rt. 250 in Marion County.

One lane of the roadway between Muriale’s Resturant and Wood’s Boat House will be shut down from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning on Thursday, April 6, according to the WVDOH.

Officials said the roadway is expected to reopen on Tuesday, April 11.

Crews will be milling the existing roadway and placing the final asphalt layers on Rt. 250.

This is part of the rockfall project that began last February.

Recommended alternate routes are Holbert Road, I-79, and Mary Lou Retton Drive.

Delays are expected in the area, and motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

