Crews plan lane closure on Rt. 250 in Marion County

FILE PHOTO of construction on Rt. 250 in Marion County on Nov. 16, 2022.
FILE PHOTO of construction on Rt. 250 in Marion County on Nov. 16, 2022.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways is planning a lane closure on Rt. 250 in Marion County.

One lane of the roadway between Muriale’s Resturant and Wood’s Boat House will be shut down from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning on Thursday, April 6, according to the WVDOH.

Officials said the roadway is expected to reopen on Tuesday, April 11.

Crews will be milling the existing roadway and placing the final asphalt layers on Rt. 250.

This is part of the rockfall project that began last February.

Recommended alternate routes are Holbert Road, I-79, and Mary Lou Retton Drive.

Delays are expected in the area, and motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

Rt. 250 in Marion County to reopen both lanes after year of road work

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near church in Taylor County
Police ID woman found dead in Taylor County, find her car
Bridgeport doctor charged with illegal prescribing, destroying evidence
Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller has passed away, the department announced Tuesday morning.
Upshur County sheriff dies, department says
Samuel Tomlinson
Police: Man leads police on multi-county motorcycle pursuit, charged
Tractor trailer on I-77 rolls over spilling potatoes onto roadway.
Tractor trailer rolled off I-77 spilling potatoes onto roadway

Latest News

Glenville State University
Glenville State plans new student registration event
Regis Klein
Man arrested after lengthy Marion County pursuit while DUI
Aidyn Harris
Man charged with leading police on 110 mph chase in Marion County
North South Game Rosters Announced
North South Game Rosters Announced