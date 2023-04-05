Deadline for Higher Education Grant Program approaching

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The deadline for the Higher Education Grant Program (HEGP) is approaching for the 2023-24 school year.

HEGP is the state’s need-based financial aid program and helps students cover the cost of tuition and fees at two- and four-year colleges and universities. In order to qualify for the grant applications must be submitted by Saturday, April 15.

The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission recently voted to increase the award to $3,300 for the upcoming school year.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is the only application required to be considered for the grant and can be completed at fafsa.gov.

More information about the Higher Education Grant Program is available at collegeforwv.com/programs/wv-higher-education-grant/.

