Dr. Craig Arthur Liebig, O.D., 66, of Bridgeport, West Virginia, passed away April 2, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family following a battle with cancer. Craig was born on September 3, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Dr. Carl and Jane Liebig. He and his parents and four siblings moved to Keyser, West Virginia in 1966. He is survived by his high school sweetheart of 52 years, Gail. They were married in August 1976. He leaves behind two children Traci (BJ) Knabenshue and Jesse Liebig (Amanda Pagenhardt), and three grandchildren—Lukas, Norah, and Keira. He is also survived by two sisters, Pamela Nagel of Berlin, Germany and Carol (Tim) Marsh of Buckhannon, a brother, Paul Liebig of Keyser, and many nieces and a nephews. In addition, he is survived by his childhood best friend, George Williams, and neighbor Bob Loretta. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dr. Carl W. Liebig, and sister-in-law Rita Liebig. Craig played football, basketball, and baseball and was awarded the prestigious Ed Kelley Award prior to graduating from Keyser High School in 1974. He attended Potomac State College and WVU before earning his Doctor of Optometry at Ohio State University in 1981. He practiced optometry in Keyser until he and his family moved to Bridgeport upon the opening of Meadowbrook Mall in 1983. Craig and Gail built a successful practice and Sterling Optical franchise and ran it until they sold the business in 2000. He continued to practice optometry until his illness, most recently at EyeMart in Bridgeport. Craig believed in giving back to his community and was a former president and member of the Bridgeport Lions Club and an active member and former elder of the Bridgeport Presbyterian Church. He understood the importance of F-U-N and impersonated Jake from The Blues Brothers for many years with his friend Bill “Elwood” Hamner. He made time for a regular golf game and cards with friends and had many good times at the Bridgeport Country Club. He was also known for gifting loved ones parodies of popular songs for special occasions. A celebration of life service will take place at the Bridgeport Presbyterian Church, 1 John Calvin Drive, Bridgeport, WV 26330, at 1 pm on Monday, April 10, 2023, with the Reverend Dr. Ken Ramsey officiating. Those that are unable to attend the celebration of life service are welcome to greet the family in the fellowship hall following the service at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Liebig Family Scholarship operated by the Potomac State College Alumni Association, 101 Fort Ave. Keyser, WV 26726. The family has entrusted the arrangements to Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV 26330. Online condolences may be made to www.fordfuneralhomes.com.

