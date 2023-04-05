Excellence in Education: Marion County Spelling Bee winners

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this week’s Excellence in Education report sponsored by Davis & Elkins College, we are highlighting spelling bee winners in Marion County.

Three students placed in the district’s annual Spelling Bee this year. They were given the chance to compete regionally, but before they take their talents to the stage, there’s a lot of work that happens at their schools.

“What happens is they do a school-based program, and the winner of the schools come to us from one to second alternative, and then we compete. It’s a Scripps Howard. We use the same rules you see on ESPN. It’s the same thing,” said LD Skarzinski, an Administrative Assistant in Marion County.

One of the three students, eighth grader Emma Casto, also placed in the regional competition, bringing home second-runner-up.

“We have kids go on to statewide competitions and that type of thing, so we are trying to get them ready, just as we would an athletic team. We want them to compete at the national level anytime we have that opportunity,” Skarzinski said.

Skarzinski says competitions like this are important for our youth because it’s our job to provide opportunities.

“We need to give kids opportunities. Whether they are successful with that opportunity or not, at least they got one to see what it’s like. So many times we focus on athletics, but academic competitions are something that kids need. It puts them on stage literally and showcases their talents, but it also draws on how important school is and our teachers and our administrators. To give them a real-world chance to experience things is critical,” Skarzinski said.

