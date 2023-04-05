Fairmont Senior girl’s lacrosse dominates John Marshall to remain undefeated

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears continued their dominant start to the season on Tuesday with a 19-3 win over John Marshall. The reigning three-peat champion Polar Bears now sit at 7-0 on the season with a matchup with George Washington coming this Thursday. Highlights from the game can be seen above.

