Fairmont woman charged with driving over 100 mph during pursuit

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged in Barbour County after deputies say she went over 100 mph during a pursuit.

A Barbour County deputy was driving northbound on Route 92 in Belington around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday when a car driven by 43-year-old Crystal Johnson, of Fairmont, passed two cars and nearly hit the deputy’s cruiser head-on, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says the deputy had to swerve to avoid being hit by Johnson.

When deputies tried to pull over Johnson, she allegedly fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph and passed Belington Middle School at about 90 mph.

The report says Johnson came to a stop at the Route 92 and 250 intersection due to heavy traffic, and deputies took her into custody.

She later told authorities she had two shots of tequila before driving and had a BAC of .060.

Johnson has been charged with fleeing from officers and obstructing. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $2,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.