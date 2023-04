BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Mission Director Lou Ortenzio joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He talked about progress being made in the fentanyl crisis, major renovations at the Clarksburg Mission, and helping train people to administer Narcan.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.