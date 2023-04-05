First at 4 Forum: Meg Bulger

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meg Bulger, the Director of Community Relations for GameChanger USA and a former WVU basketball player, joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

She talked about what GameChangers is, the “One Pill Can Kill” effort happening across West Virginia schools, and its importance in presenting it from a sports angle.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

