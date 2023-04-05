Glenville State plans new student registration event

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Incoming Glenville State University students have an opportunity to jumpstart their career during a student registration event.

New Student Registration will be held Monday, April 24 through Sunday, May 7 at Glenville State.

The event provides students and their families the opportunity to prepare for the fall semester.

Participants will use New Student Registration to schedule classes, meet with Financial Aid staff, and learn about housing, meal plans, and more.

Students may choose the day that best fits their schedule and can attend the event in person or virtually via an online meeting with a counselor.

Click here to learn more and schedule a date to attend New Student Registration.

For more information about the New Student Registration event or enrolling at Glenville State University, contact the Office of Admissions here or by calling (304) 462-4128.

