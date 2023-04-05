Glenville State plans new student registration event

Glenville State University
Glenville State University(Glenville State University)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Incoming Glenville State University students have an opportunity to jumpstart their career during a student registration event.

New Student Registration will be held Monday, April 24 through Sunday, May 7 at Glenville State.

The event provides students and their families the opportunity to prepare for the fall semester.

Participants will use New Student Registration to schedule classes, meet with Financial Aid staff, and learn about housing, meal plans, and more.

Students may choose the day that best fits their schedule and can attend the event in person or virtually via an online meeting with a counselor.

Click here to learn more and schedule a date to attend New Student Registration.

For more information about the New Student Registration event or enrolling at Glenville State University, contact the Office of Admissions here or by calling (304) 462-4128.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near church in Taylor County
Police ID woman found dead in Taylor County, find her car
Bridgeport doctor charged with illegal prescribing, destroying evidence
Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller has passed away, the department announced Tuesday morning.
Upshur County sheriff dies, department says
Tractor trailer on I-77 rolls over spilling potatoes onto roadway.
Tractor trailer rolled off I-77 spilling potatoes onto roadway
Samuel Tomlinson
Police: Man leads police on multi-county motorcycle pursuit, charged

Latest News

Regis Klein
Man arrested after lengthy Marion County pursuit while DUI
Aidyn Harris
Man charged with leading police on 110 mph chase in Marion County
North South Game Rosters Announced
North South Game Rosters Announced
Lincoln vs Fairmont Senior Softball Highlights
Lincoln vs Fairmont Senior Softball Highlights