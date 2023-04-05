Kroger workers protest potential merger with Albertsons

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Kroger workers across North Central West Virginia gathered at the Kroger on Emily Dr. in Clarksburg to protest the potential merger with Albertsons.

Some members of the United Food and Commercial Local 400 Union are concerned with the possibility of this merger.

Two of those workers are Assistant Customer Service Representative at the Buckhannon Kroger Christal Hensil and Customer Service/Front End Clerk at Morgantown’s Kroger on Patteson Dr., Ted Vehse.

“Me with 45 years of service looking into retirement soon concerns me that this becomes a monopoly. Which I’m afraid it might with these two companies going together. That they could end up cutting my pension,” Hensil said.

She explained that they were protesting and handing out pamphlets. This was to keep consumers aware of what may happen if the merger goes through.

“The more informed you are, the better you are and the better you’re able to handle a situation to fight for what you really need and want, and consumers should be able to fight for what they need and want,” Hensil added.

Vehse said that this merger will not just affect workers but customers as well.

“This might result in price increases for the general public and the consumer,” he explained.

Vehse added they would continue to fight against this merger.

“Kroger is a national corporation, but we are mountaineers. We live here in West Virginia, and we want to stand for the working people of West Virginia make sure that all of them get a fair shake,” he said.

5 News reached out to Kroger regarding the employees’ concerns and, as of now, has received no response.

We will keep you updated as we receive more information.

