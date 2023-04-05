Lincoln and Fairmont Senior split Tuesday softball and baseball matchups

Delaney Haller throws no-hitter, Polar Bears come back from 5 run baseball deficit
Fairmont Senior Lincoln
Fairmont Senior Lincoln(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lincoln Cougars hosted Fairmont Senior in both softball and baseball on Tuesday. Highlights from each game can be seen below.

In softball, Delaney Haller threw a no-hitter, striking out 9 batters in 4 innings as the Cougars cruised to a 15-0 victory.

In baseball, Fairmont Senior trailed 5-0 against Lincoln before rattling of 17 runs in the final innings to take the win.

With the wins, Lincoln softball and Fairmont Senior baseball each remain unbeaten on the year.

