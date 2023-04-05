Man arrested after lengthy Marion County pursuit while DUI

Regis Klein
Regis Klein(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023
RIVESVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged after authorities said he led officers on a lengthy chase in Marion County Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to Pennsylvania Ave. in Rivesville around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of a pickup truck driving without its lights on, according to a criminal complaint.

While officers were heading to the scene, authorities said the driver of the truck, later identified as 46-year-old Regis Klein, of Pittsburgh, tried to steal a carton of cigarettes from a convenience store on Main St.

When officers saw Klein driving without his lights on, they tried to pull him over, but he fled at a high rate of speed.

The report says officers pursued Klein from Pennsylvania Ave. onto Quincy St., Adams St., back onto Quincy St., Ogden Ave., and Baltimore St. before officers lost track of him. Klein reportedly drove toward oncoming traffic for much of the pursuit.

Officers said they later found the truck in an empty lot on Washington St. before finding Klein “hunched down behind a chair” trying to hide in a tool shed.

Klein then fled on foot toward the road, but officers said he tripped and fell onto the road.

Once back at the police station, officers said Klein showed signs of impairment and said he “had used Cocaine in the last few days.” He also said to officers “I’ve been smoking crack for 11 days.”

Klein has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and fleeing from officer while DUI. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,012 bond.

