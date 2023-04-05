Man charged with leading police on 110 mph chase in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after he allegedly led deputies on a 110 mph chase throughout Marion County on Monday.

Deputies saw a car being driven by 19-year-old Aidyn Harris going 71 mph in a 45 mph zone on Route 250 around 5 p.m. on Monday, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies tried to pull over Harris, they said he sped up and passed a car, a pickup truck, and a tractor trailer while continuing north on Route 250.

Harris passed another deputy on Route 250, and the radar allegedly said he was driving at 110 mph while still in a 45 mph zone.

Deputies said Harris then turned onto Main St. in Farmington, Chatham Hill Rd., and onto Broach Ln. before driving on a small path to an open field where he came to a stop.

Harris got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

While in custody, deputies said he told them he “only went to that place because he thought [deputies] didn’t know about it.”

Harris has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

