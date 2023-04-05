Manchin, Capito remember Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster

Upper Big Branch Miners Memorial
Upper Big Branch Miners Memorial(WSAZ)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Today marks the 13th anniversary of the Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster, and W.Va. law makers commented on the anniversary remembering the victims.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said, “Thirteen years ago, West Virginia suffered an immeasurable loss when 29 brave coal miners were killed in the Upper Big Branch mine disaster. My heart goes out to the friends and families of Carl, Christopher, Kenneth, Cory, Michael, Steve, Rick, Joe, Nicolas, Adam, Josh, Dewey, Gary, Grover, Ricky, Jason, Greg, Robert, Timmy, William, Dean, Roosevelt, Ronald, Eddie, Rex, Boone, Jody, Deward and Benny—whose lives were forever changed following that terrible disaster. The anniversary of that horrific day continues to be a reminder that the health and safety of our coal miners must be our highest priority so that no family has to suffer such an unimaginable loss again. Gayle and I join all West Virginians in honoring the memory of the 29 courageous miners who lost their lives that day as we continue to keep them and their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito adding, “13 years later, we continue to mourn and remember the 20 lives lost during the Upper Big Branch Mine disaster. Charlie and I send our prayers for comfort to their families, loved ones, and communities.”

The coal dust explosion happened roughly 1,000 feet underground in the Upper Big Branch mine at 3:27 p.m. and killed 29 out of the 31 miners on April 5, 2010. This was the worst coal mine disaster in the United States since 1970.

