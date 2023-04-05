Morgantown receives state’s first Narcan vending machine

(source)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A local nonprofit has just installed West Virginia’s first Naloxone vending machine.

Every free box from the vending machine comes with two nasal plungers that reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The vending machine has been installed at the Hope Hill Sobering Center on 20 Scott Ave. in Morgantown.

The organization’s executive director, Jon Dower, says opioids can be a danger to anyone that comes in contact with it, so it’s best to be prepared.

“We certainly believe that Narcan shouldn’t just be in this vending machine but something that should be in every first aid kit. You never know when you’re going to need it, and certainly this isn’t a silver bullet for substance abuse, but it’s another tool in our toolbox,” Dower said.

The machine will increase access from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday-Sunday for people wanting training.

Hope Hill Sobering Center staff will provide Narcan training to individuals receiving this medication and provide data back to the state to demonstrate the effectiveness and efficiency of this first-in-the-state pilot program.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

