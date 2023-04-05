Paul Zane Bowman, 76, of Mt. Clare, WV, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Manchin Assisted Living, in Bridgeport. He was born in Anmoore, WV, on May 4, 1946, a son of the late Howard L. and Zella O. Humphrey Bowman. Mr. Bowman is survived by two children, Paul Zane Bowman II, and his wife Catherine of Mt. Clare, and Betsy Bowman-Preston of Flemington; five grandchildren, Holli Junkins and husband Kevin, Aaron Griffith, Sarah Bowman, Emily Bowman and fiancé Kyle Stickel, and Zane Preston; and five great grandchildren, Jayden Junkins, Olivia Junkins, Jacob Junkins, Layla Junkins, and Delilah Junkins. He also leaves behind his brother, Donald Bowman and wife Bernice of Fairmont, and sister, Dottie Upton and husband Lynn of Belington, as well as several nieces and nephews; and his loyal companion, his dog, “Annie”. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Charles Bowman, Mary Lee Frye, William Bowman, Louise Perkins, Jimmy Bowman, Tommy Bowman, and four infants that passed at birth. Paul was a graduate of Bridgeport High School, Class of 1965 and was a member of the Army National Guard for 14 years. He began working with the C & P Phone Company and retired from Verizon with 31 years of service. Mr. Bowman was Catholic by faith and often enjoyed attending All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport. He liked hunting and was always eager and happy to help his neighbors with hay and other farm chores. He enjoyed meeting old co-workers and friends for breakfast at the Truck Stop in Jane Lew. Above all, he loved spending time with family and especially vacationing with them. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., where the funeral will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Seventh Day Baptist Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.