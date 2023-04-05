Police: Man pulled over, robbed by suspects impersonating officers

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio say they have arrested one of at least four men who have been posing as police officers before pulling people over and robbing them at gunpoint.

One of the victims, 28-year-old Andrew Alexander, said he was targeted over the weekend. He said he picked up food and cigars before heading to his girlfriend’s house when he noticed a gray Kia Sportage following him.

He said he was suspicious at first but then he saw the vehicle’s flashing blue lights and quickly pulled over.

“Of course, I do what I’m supposed to do when you see lights and pull over,” Alexander said. “I pulled over thinking that maybe there’s a misunderstanding because I mean … I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Alexander said he believed he was being pulled over by an undercover officer.

“I pulled over and I wasn’t expecting what happened next,” he said.

WOIO reports there have been five attacks by a group impersonating Cleveland officers over the past month.

“Next thing you know, I found out that it wasn’t the boys in blue, and it was just some young kids trying to rob me,” Alexander said.

According to Alexander, all three of the criminals were wearing ski masks and believed they were all teenagers.

Alexander told WOIO the trio approached his car locked and loaded. He said two of them had pistols with extended magazines and the third was carrying an AK-47-style pistol.

Alexander said he has a concealed carry license and had two guns on him.

“My first objective was to draw on them, you know, it’s my life or theirs, but a smart man knows when he’s outmanned and outgunned and you give up material things to live another day,” he said.

When he was held up by the group, Alexander said he gave them his gun, phone, keys and wallet before getting out of his car. He said they then took his car.

“They almost ran me over in my own car, and the other vehicle that pulled me over was traveling right behind,” he said. “They sped down the street.”

Cleveland police released some photos of the car involved in these crimes. They included a Dodge Durango and a black Jeep Cherokee.

“It definitely makes me furious that people go to work every day for hard-earned money just to get it taken by some young punks,” Alexander said.

Authorities are still looking for at least three more suspects and two other cars.

Officials advise that if an unmarked car pulls you over, the best thing to do is call 911 and drive to the nearest police station.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.