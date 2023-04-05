Rain showers linger Thursday morning, then dry weather returns

Temperatures will soon rise back to above average.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Expect a few isolated thunderstorms tonight that could produce some gusty winds as a cold front approaches from the west. Through the overnight hours, thunderstorms weaken into rain showers that persist through Thursday morning, albeit scattered. Rain tapers off through the afternoon, but clouds likely remain until Saturday. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details, including a look at next week’s weather.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near church in Taylor County
Police ID woman found dead in Taylor County, find her car
Bridgeport doctor charged with illegal prescribing, destroying evidence
Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller has passed away, the department announced Tuesday morning.
Upshur County sheriff dies, department says
Samuel Tomlinson
Police: Man leads police on multi-county motorcycle pursuit, charged
Tractor trailer on I-77 rolls over spilling potatoes onto roadway.
Tractor trailer rolled off I-77 spilling potatoes onto roadway

Latest News

Futurecast showing conditions at 10 AM tomorrow, April 6, 2023.
Summer-like Wednesday, then rain tonight!
SWEAT
Very warm Wednesday ends with showers and storms
Expected highs for today, April 4, 2023.
Summer-like Tuesday, storms tomorrow night
highs tomorrow
Temperatures soar far above average through midweek before rain showers Thursday morning