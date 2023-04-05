Rock band ‘38 Special’ to perform in Clarksburg

The southern rock band 38 Special will perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater on Friday, June 9.
The southern rock band 38 Special will perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater on Friday, June 9.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A chart-topping southern rock band will be coming to Clarksburg this summer.

The City Parks of Clarksburg announced on Wednesday 38 Special will be performing at the Clarksburg Amphitheater on Friday, June 9.

Most people associate the popular rock band with hits like “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more.

Since 1976, 38 Special has released 15 albums.

Ducain, a West Virginia band that received its inspiration from legendary bands like Lynyard Skynard and The Rolling Stones, is opening the concert.

Trevor DeVaul said its exciting to book a group like 38 Special that’s been performing for decades.

“It’s exciting, to get a group that’s been making music this long, and with such success. Concert season is close, and I hope everyone is as ready as we are,” DeVaul said.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m. Advance tickets are $40 for general admission, $50 for reserved seating, and $60 for premium seating.

Day-of-show tickets will increase $5 for each section and will be available at the venue unless they sell out.

Tickets are available by clicking here or by calling 866-973-9610.

