Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Planning a summer vacation? Don’t forget to take a buddy!

Southwest Airlines is bringing back its Companion Pass promotion that allows travelers to designate one person to fly with them for free.

To qualify, a member of Southwest’s frequent flyer program needs to register for the promotion.

The passenger then has to purchase a ticket by Wednesday night for a flight scheduled before May 24.

Once that’s done, the companion pass will be added to the account.

The buddy pass will work on as many flights as they want between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near church in Taylor County
Body found near church in Taylor County
Kristy Vankirk
Weston woman crashes, rams police cruiser during 80+ mph chase, police say
Body found near church in Taylor County
Police ID woman found dead in Taylor County, find her car
Steven Lively
Man charged with strangling 12-year-old child in Marion County
Upshur County Sheriff Virgil Miller has passed away, the department announced Tuesday morning.
Upshur County sheriff dies, department says

Latest News

FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only...
Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Dangerous severe storms again hitting Midwest, South
Areas of North Dakota and Minnesota are forecast to get between eight and 20 inches of snow as...
Storms move into Fargo, North Dakota
Former President Trump's 2024 election campaign is fundraising with a T-shirt showing a fake...
Trump campaign selling T-shirt with fake mug shot