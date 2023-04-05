Spring Model Railroad Open House to be held at Mountaineer Mall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mon Valley Railroad Historical Society is gearing up for its first Open House of the year.

The eighth annual Spring Model Railroad Open House will be at the Mountaineer Mall on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission to the event is free, but donations are welcome.

The society has been working on several exciting developments over the winter months, including new track layouts that trains will be running on.

The HO scale model railroad is 16 feet wide by 49 feet long with two tracks on two levels, and the new “O” gauge layout is 12 feet wide by 24 feet long with two tracks.

Officials said work has also begun on a new N scale layout.

Members at the event can answer questions about local railroads in our area, railroad history and the hobby of model railroading.

Click here for more information on their website, or click here for more information on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.