Summer-like Wednesday, then rain tonight!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the warmest day of the week, with summer-like temperatures. Then tonight, showers, and even a few storms, will push into our region. Find out the details regarding the rain, and the rest of the week, in the video above!

A warm air mass will linger in West Virginia ahead of a low-pressure system in the Midwest, resulting in highs in the mid-to-upper-80s, which may break some daily record highs and will definitely feel like summer, along with mostly cloudy skies. Then after 9 PM, a line of widespread showers, and even some thunderstorms, will push into the West Virginia-Ohio border, before crossing into North-Central West Virginia around midnight. This line, associated with a cold front, may bring some heavy rain and gusty winds, but because the line is pushing in overnight, when there is less energy for severe storms, the risk for severe thunderstorms is low. Still, we are watching carefully, and don’t be surprised if there are a few bouts of heavy rain or wind gusts. The line of rain will linger across our region well into tomorrow morning, so expect a slick morning commute. Rain showers will continue into the early-afternoon hours, and it’s not until tomorrow evening that any leftover rain pushes east and our region dries out. Thereafter, a high-pressure system will stay north of West Virginia for the rest of the week and the weekend, bringing highs in the 60s and mostly sunny skies. So Friday and the weekend will be nice. Most of next week is looking clear and temperatures will reach the 70s as well. In short, after the rain leaves tomorrow, the next several days will be clear and seasonably warm.

Today: Cloudy skies, with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. South-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 87.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, with periodic rain pushing in during the overnight hours. A few heavier showers, which may contain gusty winds, have a small chance of taking place. Southwest winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 64.

Thursday: Rain in the morning, transitioning to scattered showers in the afternoon and clouds in the evening. West-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 67.

Friday: Cloudy skies. Northerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 59.

