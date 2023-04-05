United Way names first ‘Mountaineer of Honor’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties honored a local attorney Tuesday night who is well-known for his philanthropic efforts.

Bob Steptoe was named the organization’s first Mountaineer of Honor at a Dinner at Pete Dye Golf Club.

Steptoe has been involved in the local United Way for many years as well as Healthy Harrison, The Nature Conservancy and many other civic organizations.

“His impact throughout our area has been tremendous and consistent for decades,” said Brock Malcolm, WVHDC Board Incoming President, said. “We felt like if we were going to establish this as a truly prestigious award, you couldn’t do better than to choose Bob as the first awardee.”

