William Lawrence Gregory, 72, of Painesville, OH, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in the David Simpson Hospice House. Mr. Gregory was originally from Clarksburg, WV and was born to the late Norris Gregory and Wilma Ammerman Gregory on May 27, 1950. He is survived by his daughter, Courtney Armstrong and her husband Dan Jr. of Painesville, OH; granddaughter, Abigail Armstrong; brother, Ralph Gregory of TX; sister, Roberta Gragg of WV; several nieces and nephews; as well as a grandchild on the way. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia “Jenny” Gregory in July of 2017 and whom he married on June 18, 1981; and two sisters, Sandra Welch and Kathryn Lewis. William was a graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School Class of 1968. He retired from the Bridgeport Police Department but spent his career between the Bridgeport and Clarksburg branches. He held numerous positions and was recognized for his exemplary detective skills with the Sherlock Holmes Award, which he received multiple times throughout his time served. He was a former member of Summit Park Baptist Church. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rick Owens presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.