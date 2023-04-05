WV North-South All-Star football game rosters announced
NCWV gets eight selections to this year’s North Bears
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual North-South All-Star game will be played at South Charleston High School on June 10th this season. Here’s a look at the rosters for each squad.
2023 South Cardinals
Head Coach - Mark Agosti - Van
Isaiah Ayers - George Washington
Caden Beam - Winfield
Isiah Brown - Scott
Isaiah Chapman - Herbert Hoover
Grant Cochran - Princeton
Jaxson Cogar - Logan
Peyton Coulter - George Washington
Jaxson Cunningham - Winfield
Duke Dodson - Summers County
Michael Fisher - Sissonville
Brady Green - Van
Weston Gunnoe - Van
Cody Harrell - Midland Trail
Navar Harris - Capital
Bradley Harris - Buffalo
Jordan Harvey - Independence
Jerimiah Jackson - Oak Hill
Tylai Kimble - Woodrow Wilson
Kyrell Lewis - Spring Valley
Klayton Matthews - George Washington
Lucas McCallister - Greenbrier East
Coen McClaugherty - Summers County
Matteo McKinney - Clay County
Roman Milam - Nicholas County
Matt Moore - Woodrow Wilson
Trey Ohlinger - Wahama
Jacob Proffitt - James Monroe
Brodee Rice - Princeton
Zaky Roberts - Cabell Midland
Andrew Rollyson - Herbert Hoover
Jayden Sharps - Scott
Aaron Shiflet - Independence
Trenton Tiggle - Capital
Ethan Vargo-Thomas - Oak Hill
Trey Wahl - Spring Valley
Ryan Wolfe - Cabell Midland
Jacob Morton - Clay County(INJURED)
2023 North Bears
Head Coach - Paul Burdette - Roane County
Ray Adames - Musselman
Rickie Allen - Williamstown
Erick Brothers - Wheeling Park
Gunnar Bryan - Cameron
Noah Burnside - South Harrison
Jacob Coffield - John Marshall
Tyler Curry - North Marion
Skyler Delk - Roane County
Charlie DiSaia - Wheeling Park
Eli Faircloth - Hedgesville
Demetrius Gearheart - Parkersburg South
Kholtin Goodlin - Oak Glen
Ryan Goodnight - Wirt County
Zion Grantham - Martinsburg
Bayden Hartman - Musselman
Harbor Haught - Williamstown
Jameer Hunter - Martinsburg
Christian Jarvis - Roane County
Kemper Longwell - Philip Barbour
Logan McCartney - Robert C. Byrd
Jaden McCartney - Washington
Kobi O’Dell - Lincoln
Colton Paxton - Roane County
Brett Phillips - Wheeling Park
Roman Pierson - Martinsburg
Spencer Powell - Jefferson
Dawson Price - East Hardy
Joey Ramsey - St. Marys
Josh Roush - St. Marys
Harley Sickles - North Marion
Kamar Summers - Bridgeport
Deonte Suggs - Wheeling Central
Cyrus Traugh - Parkersburg South
Deshawn Webster - Philip Barbour
Zach Wharton - Washington
Braden Whipkey - Parkersburg South
