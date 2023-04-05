WV North-South All-Star football game rosters announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual North-South All-Star game will be played at South Charleston High School on June 10th this season. Here’s a look at the rosters for each squad.

2023 South Cardinals

Head Coach - Mark Agosti - Van

Isaiah Ayers - George Washington

Caden Beam - Winfield

Isiah Brown - Scott

Isaiah Chapman - Herbert Hoover

Grant Cochran - Princeton

Jaxson Cogar - Logan

Peyton Coulter - George Washington

Jaxson Cunningham - Winfield

Duke Dodson - Summers County

Michael Fisher - Sissonville

Brady Green - Van

Weston Gunnoe - Van

Cody Harrell - Midland Trail

Navar Harris - Capital

Bradley Harris - Buffalo

Jordan Harvey - Independence

Jerimiah Jackson - Oak Hill

Tylai Kimble - Woodrow Wilson

Kyrell Lewis - Spring Valley

Klayton Matthews - George Washington

Lucas McCallister - Greenbrier East

Coen McClaugherty - Summers County

Matteo McKinney - Clay County

Roman Milam - Nicholas County

Matt Moore - Woodrow Wilson

Trey Ohlinger - Wahama

Jacob Proffitt - James Monroe

Brodee Rice - Princeton

Zaky Roberts - Cabell Midland

Andrew Rollyson - Herbert Hoover

Jayden Sharps - Scott

Aaron Shiflet - Independence

Trenton Tiggle - Capital

Ethan Vargo-Thomas - Oak Hill

Trey Wahl - Spring Valley

Ryan Wolfe - Cabell Midland

Jacob Morton - Clay County(INJURED)

2023 North Bears

Head Coach - Paul Burdette - Roane County

Ray Adames - Musselman

Rickie Allen - Williamstown

Erick Brothers - Wheeling Park

Gunnar Bryan - Cameron

Noah Burnside - South Harrison

Jacob Coffield - John Marshall

Tyler Curry - North Marion

Skyler Delk - Roane County

Charlie DiSaia - Wheeling Park

Eli Faircloth - Hedgesville

Demetrius Gearheart - Parkersburg South

Kholtin Goodlin - Oak Glen

Ryan Goodnight - Wirt County

Zion Grantham - Martinsburg

Bayden Hartman - Musselman

Harbor Haught - Williamstown

Jameer Hunter - Martinsburg

Christian Jarvis - Roane County

Kemper Longwell - Philip Barbour

Logan McCartney - Robert C. Byrd

Jaden McCartney - Washington

Kobi O’Dell - Lincoln

Colton Paxton - Roane County

Brett Phillips - Wheeling Park

Roman Pierson - Martinsburg

Spencer Powell - Jefferson

Dawson Price - East Hardy

Joey Ramsey - St. Marys

Josh Roush - St. Marys

Harley Sickles - North Marion

Kamar Summers - Bridgeport

Deonte Suggs - Wheeling Central

Cyrus Traugh - Parkersburg South

Deshawn Webster - Philip Barbour

Zach Wharton - Washington

Braden Whipkey - Parkersburg South

