WVU researchers concerned about continued high rate of detergent pod ingestion

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Researchers at West Virginia University are concerned about the continued high rate of detergent pod ingestion.

WVU researchers recently suggested in a recent study dental professionals could be key to raising awareness about the serious health risks associated with colorful detergent pods commonly used for household chores.

In the study, researchers found incidents between 2016 and 2020 remained at an “unacceptable high level” that reinforces their theory that more public awareness is needed.

“Often, oral trauma associated with a child’s ingestion of items such as detergent pods, button batteries or chewing on electrical cords, for example, is not considered until it is too late,” Dr. R. Constance Wiener with the WVU School of Dentistry said. “With the recent trend in social media challenges, we wanted to bring this topic to the awareness of dental healthcare personnel to include it as part of the anticipatory guidance that patients receive during dental care.”

Data compiled by health officials found there were an estimated 13,176 detergent pod-related injuries, and about 8,654 of those led to children under 18 going to the emergency room between 2016 and 2020.

The study also found injuries happened more frequently in kids three to five years old.

“This age group is inquisitive and is more likely than older children to consider the pods as candies,” Wiener said. “They may also have greater access to the pods than infants and younger children.”

Detergent pods were introduced in the United States in 2020 and can resemble candy to children and result in serious health issues if ingested.

