Annual Good Friday live crucifixion portrayal set to take place

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

REYNOLDSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The annual Good Friday live crucifixion portrayal will take place Friday, April 7, beginning at dusk.

The event is organized by Reynoldsville Baptist Church and takes place on the Reynolds farm on Route 50 West, just across from the Route 98/Davisson Run/Sun Valley exit.

Three bodies appear on the wooden crosses etched against the skyline.

For hours, folks can safely pull their vehicles out of traffic, stop, and watch the event.

The Good Friday event has been taking place for more than 40 years, and a number of area churches are now involved.

The spotlights will be turned off momentarily at 30-minute intervals as participants are switched out.

The portrayal will likely go on until about 11 p.m., officials said.

Anyone who wants to watch the event is asked to pull off the roadway – down into the Reynolds farm, just across Route 50 from the Davisson Run intersection.

