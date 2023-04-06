Bond set at $2M for Elkins man charged with murder

Stephen Cross
Stephen Cross(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - An Elkins man charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting last month has had his bond set at $2 million.

54-year-old Stephen Cross appeared in court Wednesday for his arraignment where his bond was set at $2 million cash-only. His case will also be going to the Randolph County Circuit Court Grand Jury.

Cross was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after an incident on Monday, March 27.

Elkins man charged with murder after fatal shooting, police say

Cross shot a man several times at an Elkins home, and police found the victim dead on a side-by-side, according to a criminal complaint.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was shot at seven times and struck five times.

According to court documents, a witness said Cross told him he shot a dog that “may have” belonged to one of the victim’s family members. The witness then saw the victim pull into the driveway and alleges Cross opened fire 5-8 times while 5-10 feet behind a van.

Sheriff Rob Elbon told 5 News the day after the fatal shooting it was unclear what led to the shooting, but there were no weapons found on the victim.

Cross remains held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Johnson
Fairmont woman charged with driving over 100 mph during pursuit
Aidyn Harris
Man charged with leading police on 110 mph chase in Marion County
Bridgeport doctor charged with illegal prescribing, destroying evidence
Clarksburg Police Department
Clarksburg police searching for suspect after assault, robbery at store
Kroger workers protest potential merger.
UPDATED: Kroger workers protest potential merger with Albertsons

Latest News

Skylar Neese
Petition to deny parole to teen’s murderer reaches 23K signatures
Crews rescue two hikers by boat in Cheat Lake
Crews rescue two hikers by boat in Cheat Lake
Generic ABC store image
Retail liquor sales not allowed on Easter
Jonathan Woody
Lewis County man charged with attacking man with bat