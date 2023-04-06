Bond set at $2M for Elkins man charged with murder

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - An Elkins man charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting last month has had his bond set at $2 million.

54-year-old Stephen Cross appeared in court Wednesday for his arraignment where his bond was set at $2 million cash-only. His case will also be going to the Randolph County Circuit Court Grand Jury.

Cross was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after an incident on Monday, March 27.

Cross shot a man several times at an Elkins home, and police found the victim dead on a side-by-side, according to a criminal complaint.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was shot at seven times and struck five times.

According to court documents, a witness said Cross told him he shot a dog that “may have” belonged to one of the victim’s family members. The witness then saw the victim pull into the driveway and alleges Cross opened fire 5-8 times while 5-10 feet behind a van.

Sheriff Rob Elbon told 5 News the day after the fatal shooting it was unclear what led to the shooting, but there were no weapons found on the victim.

Cross remains held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

