Crews rescue two hikers by boat in Cheat Lake

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews rescued two hikers by boat in Cheat Lake Wednesday evening.

Two people hiked down from Coopers Rock to Cheat Lake just after 6 p.m. and were unable to get back to the top, according to the Granville Fire Department.

Authorities said they went to Sunset Beach Marina, deployed their boat around 6:45 p.m., and found both hikers at around 7:15 p.m.

The hikers got on the boat and went back to the marina to be assessed by Monongalia County EMS.

Mon EMS, Cheat Lake VFD, Mountaineer Area Rescue Group, and Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency assisted with the rescue.

Below are additional photos from the Granville Fire Department and the Mountaineer Area Rescue Group.

