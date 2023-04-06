Crews rescue two hikers by boat in Cheat Lake

Crews rescue two hikers by boat in Cheat Lake
Crews rescue two hikers by boat in Cheat Lake(Facebook: Mountaineer Area Rescue Group)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews rescued two hikers by boat in Cheat Lake Wednesday evening.

Two people hiked down from Coopers Rock to Cheat Lake just after 6 p.m. and were unable to get back to the top, according to the Granville Fire Department.

Authorities said they went to Sunset Beach Marina, deployed their boat around 6:45 p.m., and found both hikers at around 7:15 p.m.

The hikers got on the boat and went back to the marina to be assessed by Monongalia County EMS.

Mon EMS, Cheat Lake VFD, Mountaineer Area Rescue Group, and Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency assisted with the rescue.

Below are additional photos from the Granville Fire Department and the Mountaineer Area Rescue Group.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Johnson
Fairmont woman charged with driving over 100 mph during pursuit
Aidyn Harris
Man charged with leading police on 110 mph chase in Marion County
Bridgeport doctor charged with illegal prescribing, destroying evidence
Clarksburg Police Department
Clarksburg police searching for suspect after assault, robbery at store
Kroger workers protest potential merger.
UPDATED: Kroger workers protest potential merger with Albertsons

Latest News

Skylar Neese
Petition to deny parole to teen’s murderer reaches 23K signatures
Generic ABC store image
Retail liquor sales not allowed on Easter
Jonathan Woody
Lewis County man charged with attacking man with bat
Stephen Cross
Bond set at $2M for Elkins man charged with murder