Debra “Debbie” Darlene Cook, 76, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. She was born in Weston on January 30, 1947, a daughter of the late Fredrick Francis Duvall and Mary Irene Dempsy Duvall. On November 21, 1970, Debbie married the love of her life, Donald Lee Cook. Together they shared over 43 wonderful years before his passing on May 2, 2014. They have now been reunited to share eternity. Forever cherishing their memories of Debbie are one daughter, DeAnn Gay-Michael and husband, Steven, of Buckhannon; and one grandson, Zayne Gay of Buckhannon. Debbie graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in 1965 and was Catholic by faith. She was the Human Resource Manager at the Summit Center and later at William R. Sharpe Hospital for a total of over twelve years before retiring. Debbie enjoying watching tv including Chicago Fire and Law and Order, but her favorite was Judge Judy. More than anything, Debbie loved her family and she treasured spending time with her grandson especially. She also had a special place in her heart for animals and loved her dogs immensely. Debbie’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Debra “Debbie” Darlene Cook. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

