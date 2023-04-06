Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications

October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.(The Animal Pad/handout)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA MESA, Calif. (Gray News) – A dog in California is still looking for his forever home after receiving zero adoption applications since his arrival at a shelter more than two years ago.

The 3-year-old pitbull/lab mix named October has spent just shy of 800 days at The Animal Pad in La Mesa, just outside of San Diego.

October came to the shelter in February 2021 after he was rescued from Ensenada, Mexico.

He is described as “extremely sweet and playful” and loves to meet new people. He would do best in a home as the only pet with a secure outdoor area to run around.

October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter. Shelter staff says he is crate, house, and bathroom trained, but he is still working on leash training.

“I am so smart, eager to please, playful, and so loving,” October’s adoption page reads.

A TikTok video of October went viral after he hit his 763rd day in the shelter on March 9.

Motel 6 is offering to cover October’s adoption fee and travel expenses for his future family.

Anyone who is interested in adopting October can apply here on the shelter’s website. Once an applicant is selected, Motel 6 will cover the adoption fee of $200 plus up to $500 in travel expenses.

October also has his own Instagram page, which you can follow here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Johnson
Fairmont woman charged with driving over 100 mph during pursuit
Aidyn Harris
Man charged with leading police on 110 mph chase in Marion County
Bridgeport doctor charged with illegal prescribing, destroying evidence
Clarksburg Police Department
Clarksburg police searching for suspect after assault, robbery at store
Kroger workers protest potential merger.
UPDATED: Kroger workers protest potential merger with Albertsons

Latest News

Bond set at $2M for Elkins man charged with murder
Man arrested after lengthy Marion County pursuit while DUI
Clarksburg police searching for suspect after assault, robbery at store
Clarksburg police searching for suspect after assault, robbery at store
Rock band ‘38 Special’ to perform in Clarksburg
West Virginia atheist inmate sues over Christian programming