Federal judge allows plaintiffs to add hundreds of new inmates to SRJ suit, denies state’s motion to dismiss

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A federal judge has issued a number of new orders relating to a civil rights suit affecting inmates at Southern Regional Jail.

Judge Omar Aboulhosn moved this week to allow plaintiffs to add hundreds of new inmates to their suit. They are being represented by attorneys Steve New, Russell Williams, Robert Dunlap, Zach Whitten, and Tim Lupardus. The inmates are seeking damages for a number of issues related to inmate safety at the jail, including broken locks, a lack of access to water, and fights that are allowed to go on to the point of injury or death.

The judge also entered an order this week denying the state’s motion to dismiss. Attorneys representing Sec. Jeff Sandy, former Commissioner Betsy Jividen, and Chief of Staff Brad Douglas claimed in the motion that the plaintiffs had not provided sufficient evidence to prove their case.

County commissions that cover the costs of inmates in the facility were also named in the suit. Many of county commissions’ attorneys were also present for a hearing Monday on the case regarding evidence preservation issues. See report here: Attorneys appear in court for first time on federal civil rights lawsuit involving SRJ (wvva.com)

The federal civil rights suit moves next into the discovery phase.

