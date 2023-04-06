Lawmakers call for session to address pay increase for W.Va. jail and prison staff

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There are growing calls for a legislative session to address the issue of corrections pay.

On March 9th, lawmakers voted to extend the Governor’s State of Emergency, continuing the placement of the National Guard in the state’s jails and prisons.

Currently, the state is dealing with severe staffing issues in corrections, with a 33 percent vacancy rate. While lawmakers passed legislation out of the House Jails and Prisons Committee that would have provided officers with a $10,000 raise plus bonuses, Del. David Kelley said it is up to the governor to implement the increase.

In a letter to Gov. Jim Justice, Del. Elliott Pritt, (R) Fayette County, asked him to address the issue in a special session. Del. Pritt said that he has heard from several correctional officers and staff members recently at Mount Olive state prison who say they are at their breaking point, raising significant concerns over not only pay and safety.

“The emergency buttons on their radios don’t work. Magnetic locks don’t work or function properly. People who are not properly trained to be correctional officers are fulfilling that role. So when we’re talking about raises, we need to talk all prison staff, not just correctional officers because all of those people are fulfilling that role right now.”

Del. Eric Brooks, (R) Raleigh County, and Del. Christopher Tony, (R) Raleigh County, echoed similar concerns this week, hoping for movement on the issue soon.

“We did hear what the governor had to say a few weeks back, about potentially calling for a special session, which he needs to. I’m an advocate for that. Every day that we’re not having a catastrophic event in our jails and prisons is really a miracle,” said Del. Brooks.

In a weekly update last month, the governor said he was working with leadership in the legislature on a plan forward.

“I’ve set this up two times now, as an agency bill, as my bill. We all know there are areas in this state where the cost of living is through the roof and we’re struggling like crazy to hire correctional officers and fill those vacancies. We have to figure this out.”

He went on “there’s all kinds of postering and volleying back and forth. We’ve got to figure this out and staff the jails. If we can’t hire the people, we can’t staff the jails. I’m doing more work with the leadership. As soon as I can get some level of green light that there will be success, I’ll call us back in. It’s too serious an issue to kick the can down the road. We need to get this through the legislature.”

Governor Justice has been working with lawmakers to provide more than 100 million dollars in deferred maintenance funding to fix problems throughout their facilities.

The governor called in the National Guard in August, which is costing the state roughly half a million dollars a week to pay the National Guard. W.Va. Governor declares State of Emergency over staffing shortages at jails (wvva.com)

More recently, the Governor also brought in Dr. Ayne Amjad to help overhaul the health care system in corrections. Dr. Amjad placed over W.Va. inmate health (wvva.com)

