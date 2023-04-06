Lewis County man charged with attacking man with bat

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man has been charged after deputies say he attacked another man with a bat.

Authorities went to a home at a trailer park in Buckhannon on Saturday night for an assault and saw the victim in the kitchen having difficulty breathing with “blood dripping from his nose,” according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said they spoke with a witness who said the victim was sleeping on the couch when 29-year-old Jonathan Woody, of Horner, repeatedly knocked on the door.

The witness alleges the door was locked, but Woody still got in the home and fought with the victim. They continued to fight until the victim was reportedly able to get out of the home.

When deputies met with the victim at the hospital, he said he was asleep when he heard someone “banging” on the front door and then the back door. When he got up, court documents say he saw Woody “coming at him from the hallway and attacked him” with a bat.

Deputies said the victim had fractures to his face, but his current condition is unknown.

Woody has been charged with burglary and malicious assault. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.