Man in Wirt County arrested for sex crimes involving children

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man named James Deem is accused of multiple sex crimes involving two children in Wirt County, West Virginia.

Between November 2019 and December 2021, The West Virginia Crimes Against Children Unit said James Deem engaged in sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and sexual abuse with two girls in Wirt County, West Virginia.

On Tuesday, April 05, 2023, the West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit obtained 39 arrest warrants for Deem.

During the evening of Tuesday, April 05, 2023, the West Virginia State Police, Roane County Detachment arrested Deem. Deem provided a statement admitting to sexually assaulting and abusing the two girls.

Deem failed to post his bond and was placed in Central Regional Jail.

