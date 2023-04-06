Petition to deny parole to teen’s murderer reaches 23K signatures

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An online petition asking to deny parole to one of Skylar Neese’s murder has surpassed 23,000 signatures.

More than a decade ago, 16-year-old Skylar Neese was deceived and murdered by two girls she thought were her friends.

One of them, now an adult, may soon be paroled. Rachel Shoaf is set to appear before the parole board in early May.

When Skylar’s whereabouts were still unknown, Shoaf pretended to help by posting missing person fliers.

Several months later, she cracked under the pressure and led authorities to where she and Sheila Eddy had hidden Skylar’s body.

“She just did that to get a plea deal, she wasn’t sorry she did it and neither one of these girls as far as I’m concerned will ever be ready for society because what they did is just beyond anybody’s wildest horrible thoughts,” Skylar’s father, David Neese, told 5 News in an interview last week.

Ever since her death, the Neese family has spent time telling people Skylar’s story -- everything that was special about her but then taken away.

Her father said there are many people out there who still care for his family and justice for his daughter.

“This is something that has destroyed so many lives, the ripple effect behind this murder has touched the entire world and that’s not a good thing,” said Neese.

Last week, the petition only had 8,000 signatures. As of noon on Thursday, it has more than 23,000.

The petition is asking the parole board to deny Shoaf’s parole and to keep her behind bars.

The parole hearing is scheduled for May 9.

