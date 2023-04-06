Phillip Bruce Rogers

Mary Alice Lowther
Mary Alice Lowther(WDTV Placeholder)
By Master Control
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Phillip Bruce Rogers, 64, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, April 05, 2023 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.  He was born in Fairmont on May 04, 1958, a son of the late Virgil and Betty Nuzum Rogers. He retired from the City of Fairmont Street Department.  He was a licensed Ham Radio operator and was a member of the Fairmont and Clarksburg Ham Radio groups.  He most of all enjoyed the company of his friends and family. He is survived by his loving wife Bonnie Lewis Rogers; two sons Phillip Rogers Jr. of Fairmont and Christopher Rogers and his wife Sarah Satterfield of Mannington; one special grandson Kashton James Rogers; one brother Virgil L. Rogers II and his wife Debbie of Fairmont; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Edward and Bradley Rogers. In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated, Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home will be honored to assist the family with these arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Johnson
Fairmont woman charged with driving over 100 mph during pursuit
Aidyn Harris
Man charged with leading police on 110 mph chase in Marion County
Bridgeport doctor charged with illegal prescribing, destroying evidence
Clarksburg Police Department
Clarksburg police searching for suspect after assault, robbery at store
Kroger workers protest potential merger.
UPDATED: Kroger workers protest potential merger with Albertsons

Latest News

Debra “Debbie” Darlene Cook
Debra “Debbie” Darlene Cook
Jeffrey Dean McClure
Jeffrey Dean McClure
Paul Zane Bowman
Paul Zane Bowman
Cecil Claire Propst Jenkins
Cecil Claire Propst Jenkins