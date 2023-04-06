Phillip Bruce Rogers, 64, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, April 05, 2023 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born in Fairmont on May 04, 1958, a son of the late Virgil and Betty Nuzum Rogers. He retired from the City of Fairmont Street Department. He was a licensed Ham Radio operator and was a member of the Fairmont and Clarksburg Ham Radio groups. He most of all enjoyed the company of his friends and family. He is survived by his loving wife Bonnie Lewis Rogers; two sons Phillip Rogers Jr. of Fairmont and Christopher Rogers and his wife Sarah Satterfield of Mannington; one special grandson Kashton James Rogers; one brother Virgil L. Rogers II and his wife Debbie of Fairmont; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Edward and Bradley Rogers. In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated, Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home will be honored to assist the family with these arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

