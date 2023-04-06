Precipitation chances subside, plenty of sunshine next week

Temperatures will be increasing through next week.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a few lingering rain showers taper off tonight, clouds will be the only thing hanging around from the system we’ve been dealing with since yesterday. Clouds will move out through the day Saturday, and from there, abundant sunshine will dominate. Temperatures will be below average on Friday, but rise from there, all the way back to the 80s by the end of next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Johnson
Fairmont woman charged with driving over 100 mph during pursuit
Aidyn Harris
Man charged with leading police on 110 mph chase in Marion County
Bridgeport doctor charged with illegal prescribing, destroying evidence
Clarksburg Police Department
Clarksburg police searching for suspect after assault, robbery at store
Kroger workers protest potential merger.
UPDATED: Kroger workers protest potential merger with Albertsons

Latest News

hourly tomorrow
Rain showers linger Thursday morning, then dry weather returns
Futurecast showing conditions at 10 AM tomorrow, April 6, 2023.
Summer-like Wednesday, then rain tonight!
SWEAT
Very warm Wednesday ends with showers and storms
Expected highs for today, April 4, 2023.
Summer-like Tuesday, storms tomorrow night