Precipitation chances subside, plenty of sunshine next week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a few lingering rain showers taper off tonight, clouds will be the only thing hanging around from the system we’ve been dealing with since yesterday. Clouds will move out through the day Saturday, and from there, abundant sunshine will dominate. Temperatures will be below average on Friday, but rise from there, all the way back to the 80s by the end of next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.