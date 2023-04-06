Renewed efforts to address panhandling in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s renewed effort to address Morgantown’s panhandling issues.

This time, officials say the focus has shifted beyond just the downtown area.

Rachel Flowers is the retail manager at Cool Ridge on High Street. She said they’ve seen an increase of people on the street asking for money, and it’s impacted their business.

“With the people kind of hanging around, it does deter people from wanting to come in, and then also we get a lot of people that come in and just want to hangout a lot. We’ve definitely seen an increase in theft from people coming in.”

Flowers said the biggest issues are the open drug use and weapons being used.

She said she would like to see law enforcement do more on the issues.

“Controlling the open drug use would be good. There are people shooting up, smoking, and things like you know in the alley ways that you see everyday.”

County Commissioner Tom Bloom said there’s a disconnect between panhandling laws in the city and those in the county.

He wants to see a new, uniform law go into effect so everyone’s clear on how to handle the issue.

James Giuliani is running for First Ward City Councilman. He said he’s seeing the same problems.

“The real issues are out of control drug and alcohol abuse within the downtown overtaken with criminals, and drug dealers, thieves, and worse.”

Giuliani said the issue is more about enforcement than the need for new laws.

