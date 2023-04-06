Retail liquor sales not allowed on Easter

Generic ABC store image
Generic ABC store image(WECT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration reminds adults of legal drinking age that liquor sales are prohibited by State Code at retail liquor outlets on Easter Sunday.

Easter is this Sunday, April 9.

The sale of non-intoxicating beer and wine are permitted, per State Code, on Easter Sunday.

WVABCA on-premises licensees, such as restaurants and bars, are not impacted by the State Code.

