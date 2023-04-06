Sen. Capito throws first pitch at WVU-Marshall baseball game

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) had the opportunity to get the baseball game between WVU and Marshall University underway on Wednesday.

Senator Capito had the honor of throwing out the first pitch for the game.

She got the full experience, including spending time in the dugout.

She also tweeted saying she had a blast at the game with her family.

Senator Capito was perfectly qualified to throw out the first pitch since she also happens to be the Captain of the Lawmakers Softball Team in DC.

The Mountaineers won the game 15-9 to improve to 22-7 on the year, dropping Marshall to 13-13.

WVU welcomes Kansas on Friday.

